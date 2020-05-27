Brad Pitt can't believe his daughter Shiloh is already 14 years old – within the birthday plans while he's in quarantine!

%MINIFYHTMLff6403f4f390ed4335442a0f33d73c6111%

Time really flies, especially when you're a parent! This also seems to be the case for Brad Pitt as he is having trouble understanding how his daughter Shiloh turns 14 today!

The Hollywood actor and the rest of the big Jolie-Pitt family, of course, plan to celebrate the teen's special day while they're still locked up!

That means that Shiloh unfortunately can't invite his friends to attend his birthday party!

Regardless, Brad and Angelina are making sure May 27 is still a day to remember for the birthday girl.

As for the father, a source tells HollywoodLife that he can't believe he's 14 years old already!

‘What surprises Brad the most is that Shiloh turns 14! He really wants to appreciate this time as much as possible and he wants to hang out and do whatever he wants, with a few surprises along the way, "they shared through the same site.

Spending the day at Brad's house is sure to make it super fun for Shiloh and his five other siblings.

After all, it has a huge skate park in its backyard, as well as many outdoor games.

The source added that ‘The only thing Angelina and Brad have done perfectly is how they protect their children. All they want is for their children to have as normal a life as possible. When it comes to Shiloh's birthday, they want it to be fun and important to her, and they both plan to hold separate celebrations. "

They also noted that it is still very difficult for Shiloh not to have his friends by his side.

She, of course, will have a virtual party, but it is not the same.

That said, Angie apparently promised her something really big and special with her friends as soon as social estrangement is no longer necessary.



