Boris Johnson feels public anger in protest over Dominic Cummings

LONDON – For more than two months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has failed in his response to the coronavirus, abandoning widespread testing, shuffling to impose a shutdown, leaving nursing homes unprotected and confusing his message on how to reopen the British economy.
However, Mr. Johnson's closest adviser made a 260-mile car trip to change the course of public opinion against him.
The protest by Johnson's senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, showed no signs of abating on Tuesday, as a junior minister in the Johnson government resigned in protest and several additional lawmakers from his Conservative Party called on the prime minister to remove Cummings. , bringing the total number of people who have gone public against him to more than 35.
Two new polls showed strong erosion of public support for Johnson and an opposition wall for his aide.
The image of a powerful government official ignoring the blocking rules Downing Street imposes on everyone else has impacted in a way that Britain's fortuitous response to the virus has not. Unlike the mysteries of epidemiology or the technical details of testing, Mr. Cummings 'decision to move to his parents' home in Durham, in the north of England, when others were confined to their homes, is easy to understand.
"I have constituents who were unable to say goodbye to their loved ones; families who could not cry together; people who did not visit sick family members because they followed government guidance," noted Douglas Ross, Scotland's undersecretary of state, in his resignation statement.
"I cannot say in good faith that everyone was wrong and that a senior government adviser was right," he said.
Johnson showed no signs of leaving Cummings, offering such an unequivocal defense, analysts say, that he likely rules out opening an investigation into his conduct, a way the prime minister could have appeased critics.
He risked his political capital to send his aide to the garden at 10 Downing Street on Monday to mount an unrepentant defense of his actions. Cummings said that with his wife showing symptoms of the virus and fearing that he would soon contract it, he wanted to align the attention of his 4-year-old son with family members in Durham.
On Tuesday, the British media ruthlessly dissected Mr. Cummings' account. They focused on his claim that after arriving in Durham and lying in bed for several days there, he drove to a picturesque town more than 20 miles away to test his eyesight, which he claimed had been affected by his illness, before embark on the long journey back to London. The visit coincided with the birthday of Mr. Cummings' wife.
Kay Burley, a presenter for Sky News, pressured Mr. Cummings' ally, Michael Gove, on whether people with impaired eyesight should "get in a car and drive half an hour with their 4-year-old son strapped in the back." Gove, a top cabinet minister, allowed Cummings to have skipped the excursion to the city, Barnard Castle, and driven directly to London.
That ordinary Britons were consumed by the picayune details of the personal travels of an unelected political strategist, on a day when new government statistics suggested that The death toll from the coronavirus was approaching 50,000, showing why the Cummings affair poses a threat to Mr. Johnson. It goes beyond the normal din of politics to become a topic of conversation at the table.
In the British language, it is a story with "cut,quot;.
"Sixty-five million of us have been locked up for weeks," said Jonathan Powell, former chief of staff to Prime Minister Tony Blair, "and this guy has the cheek to break the rules he created and then tells us he acted reasonably." . That has a completely electrical effect. "
Mr. Cummings' effort to explain himself brought together his supporters, who include the most prominent cabinet ministers, but failed to change course among other lawmakers or, apparently, the general public.
Mr. Johnson's numbers have also been affected. Another survey, Polling firm Savanta ComRes found its approval rating has plummeted 20 percentage points in the past four days and is now in negative territory for the first time since its overwhelming electoral victory in December.
Despite all of Johnson's struggles to manage the coronavirus, the British public had been patient with it. His ratings increased after he imposed the shutdown on March 23 and peaked when he was admitted to an intensive care unit with the virus on April 8. After being discharged from the hospital, and attention focused on the rising death toll in Britain, his support began to weaken.
However, unlike the United States, where President Trump's disputes with governors and his promotion of dubious remedies have been polarized, the British have generally joined in, showing their solidarity every Thursday night with a round of applause for the National Health Service. This week, critics are calling for people to boo Mr. Johnson before cheering on healthcare workers.
The criticisms of Mr. Cummings come from across the political spectrum and include both the establishment of the Conservative Party and Brexit supporters. "No apology, no regrets," said the conservative and pro-conservative Daily Mail headline, who had 12 pages of coverage, most scathing.
Robert Hayward, a conservative member of the House of Lords and a polling expert, said the episode infuriated traditional conservatives of law and order who are unkind to break the rules. But it has had the same effect on some who voted for the Conservatives for the first time in December in the northern working-class constituencies: the so-called "red wall,quot; seats historically occupied by the Labor Party.
"Boris Johnson successfully convinced a few righteous people in the Midlands and the North that he was a different type of Tory and I suppose this group of people will be more offended by that," Hayward said.
Some analysts suggested that the saga could do the same damage to conservatives as two other calamities in the party's modern history.
One was the introduction of the voting tax in the 1980s, which paralyzed Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and paved the way for her fall in 1990. The other was when Britain crashed into a European monetary mechanism in 1992, which pursued Prime Minister John Major was even ousted from power in 1997.
"This has that kind of potential, although if it goes that far we still can't judge," Hayward said. Certainly, he said, it is likely "to be harmful for months and possibly longer."