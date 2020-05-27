Blueface calls Doja Cat A & # 39; Weird Ass B * tch & # 39; after your apology

Rapper Blueface is not here for Doja Cat's apologies and jumped on Instagram Live to reject his latest apology.

"Fucc Doja Cat in the crypt," he wrote via Instagram Story. "Weird ass bitch,quot;.

Doja Cat denies participating in racist chats in online chat rooms, despite evidence suggesting that she did.

"There are racist people in and out of the chat," he said. "They happen and they're banned. The idea that this chat room is a white supremacy room, I don't fully understand in any way."

Doja remained defiant in her latest video, saying she won't go anywhere.

"We have a lot of time. We are in quarantine," he said speaking to his followers. "If you're not an essential worker, and you're trying to make me look like shit on the Internet, good luck, motherfucker. I have nothing else to do, I get it. Have fun. You do that shit."