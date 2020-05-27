Blowing up a real plane is cheaper than using CGI for a new movie

%MINIFYHTMLfe8ec74828ba98be9f322ee240d1803013%

Instagram

The filmmaker of & # 39; Dark Knight & # 39; reveals that he chose to destroy a real Boeing 747 in his new movie & # 39; Tenet & # 39; than using special effects because it is less expensive.

Up News Info –

Christopher Nolan didn't need the help of special effects equipment for scenes in his next movie "Beginning"- he did most of the work himself.

%MINIFYHTMLfe8ec74828ba98be9f322ee240d1803014% %MINIFYHTMLfe8ec74828ba98be9f322ee240d1803014%

In an interview with Total Film magazine, the director revealed that he skipped the effects and brought in a real Boeing 747 plane to explode in a key sequence from the film.

"I was planning to do it using thumbnails and piece constructions and a combination of visual effects and everything in between," he shared. "However, while searching for locations in Victorville, California, the team discovered a wide variety of vintage aircraft."

%MINIFYHTMLfe8ec74828ba98be9f322ee240d1803015%

Nolan went on to say that, after calculating the numbers, buying the plane was more profitable.

"(It was) really more efficient to buy a real life-size aircraft and actually do this sequence on camera, rather than build thumbnails or follow the CG route," he added. "It's weird to talk about that, I guess it's kind of impulsive buying."

He added: "It was a very exciting thing to be a part of."

Talking to Cinemablend, star John David Washington and added: "That was a real plane, and that was a real building that plane crashed into. And we, the cast and crew, all witnessed it. It was epic! It was incredible, we all applauded, rummaged, and rushed. when she screamed cut after Chris felt she had made it. What you saw is really what happened, at least the night I was there. "

"Tenet", also starring Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki, will be released on July 17, 2020.