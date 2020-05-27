Blast from the past: Meena Kumari's surprise cameo in Do Bigha Zamin

%MINIFYHTMLd1a9838c9e9069ea2af309e061f868b213%

Bimal Roy was so in love with Vittorio De Sica's Bicycle Thieves (1948), which is a classic of Italian neo-realist cinema, that he immediately wanted to make a film like this.

He had reportedly seen the film at the India International Film Festival, which was first held in Mumbai in 1952, and was shocked by what he saw. And why not, considering that it is considered one of the best movies ever made. He chose Dui Bigha Jomi, written by Rabindranath Tagore as the basis, and Salil Chowdhury, who also provided the music for the film, wrote the story.

The story revolves around a farmer who is forced to become a rickshaw shooter on the streets of Kolkata to earn the money necessary to save his two acres of land.

Balraj Sahni was not his first choice for the role. The initial cast included Paidi Jairaj, Trilok Kapoor, and Nazir Hussain. Balraj Sahni impressed Bimal Roy with his work ethic. He came to Calcutta and interacted with rickshaw shooters, learned their lingo, and actually tried to pull rickshaws. One of the most heartbreaking scenes in the film is him running his rickshaw against a horse carriage in hopes of getting a reward from his client.

Nirupa Roy, who regularly worked on mythological films, was chosen to play Sahni's wife. Ratan Kumar, who later emigrated to Pakistan, played Sahni's young son. Like bicycle thieves, an important part of Do Bigha Zamin was related to the father-son bond.

While he was enthusiastic about his prestigious project, there was a major flaw in the plan in the form of a prior commitment. Ashok Kumar had commissioned Roy to direct Parineeta, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name.

Ashok Kumar was not only acting in it, he was also producing the movie. Bimal Roy reportedly solved the problem by shooting Parineeta in Kolkata. He retained almost the same equipment for both Ashok Kumar and his own production. Both films were edited by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and had Kamal Bose cinematography. They were both loyal to Roy and therefore work on both films continued smoothly.

Meena Kumari was the heroine of Parineeta. It is said that he loved the photos of the filming of Do Bigha Zamin and that he also saw some difficulties and fell in love with the project. He reportedly asked Bimal Roy if he could be part of the movie in any way. The story initially did not have a role for her, but a special character was woven into the narrative to accommodate her.

She played the thakurain who helps Parvati (Nirupa Roy) write letters to her husband. There is a beautiful lullaby, Aa ri aa nindiya tu aa, also represented in it. He reportedly did not charge money for the paper. It was his first and perhaps his only cameo in Hindi movies. Meena Kumari loved children and joined the child she was seen singing the lullaby with in the movie.