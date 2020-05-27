Billie Eilish Releases New Short Film Showing Off Her Nudity While Calling Body Shamers

Grammy winner Billie Eilish posted a video on YouTube calling the shamers while stripping naked for nothing more than a tank top. The 18-year-old singer is known for covering her body with oversized clothing and sexy little fashion options, which is her way of rebelling against the sexualized music industry.

In the spoken word short film titled Not my responsibilityEilish begins the video in a baggy black hoodie before beginning to remove her multiple layers of clothing. With a melancholic and dramatic song in the background, Eilish speaks in a voiceover while stripping down to a black tank top.

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I throw the layers, I'm a whore. Although you have never seen my body, you still judge it and you judge me for it. Why? "Asks Eilish." We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide how much they are worth. If I get more, if I get less, who decides what does that to me? What does that mean? ? Is my value based solely on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?

According to The New York PostEilish wrote and produced the nearly four-minute film. She teased the video during a presentation at the American Airlines Arena in Miami in March, just before she stopped traveling due to COVID-19.

Last year Eilish said Teen Vogue who wears loose clothing so that no one can comment on her body because they have not seen what is underneath. She said that no one can call her "thin-thick,quot; or accuse her of having a "flat *" or a "fat *" because they don't know it.

Eilish decided to cover up and hide her body from the media and fans for a reason, but no matter what she does, she says she can't win. After photographs appeared earlier this year of the teen in a bikini on a vacation to Hawaii, the Bad boy The singer says she faced a backlash.

Billie Eilish says people were posting critical comments, calling her for saying she doesn't want to be sexualized, but then she wears a swimsuit. She said the photos were trending, and people told her they no longer loved her because when she turned 18 she became "a target."



