Bicycle Sales Booming During Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It may be the most popular coronavirus sport – biking. When the world closed, the lines appeared outside the bike shops.

"I got the dust out of the garage. It's time to hone in and follow the trails, ”said customer Brent Worthy, who was first in line on Tuesday afternoon.

"I can't go to the movies. I can't go out to eat, all of those things, but you can still ride a bike, and you can do it while practicing social distancing," Dallas Perry, purchasing manager for Bicycles Plus, said for the past two months. .

Today, the lines at Bicycles Plus are extended during and even before business hours.

"It's usually just around the corner," said customer Nick Patts. "I was surprised that there was only one gentleman here when he was around 20 & # 39; until the opening."

"We have certainly seen an increase in demand in a way that I have never witnessed in my 18 years here," said Perry.

The numbers agree. According to a market research company, sales of adult leisure bikes increased 121 percent in March. But with global supply chains still broken down, stores are drowning in demand.

"I'm also trying to buy a new bike and they told me I had to pre-order. It would be at least September," said Patts.

Perry said they receive a small amount of supplies, but that it is not enough to keep up. They have over 2,000 bikes reserved and "online,quot; for when manufacturing speeds up.

"People in this line today are here to buy a bicycle," he said. "We want them to have a bicycle. For many of them, owning a bike today may not be a possibility, but if we can at least line them up for something to come, then we want to do it. ”