BBC collects Danish crime series "DNA" from co-creator of "The Killing" – Up News Info

Newen Distribution, Newen's distribution arm, backed by TF1, has reached an agreement with the BBC for the rights to the Danish crime series DNA (8 × 45 ’), starring Charlotte Rampling.

The series comes from Torleif Hoppe, co-creator of the murder and is produced by Nordisk Film Production in collaboration with Frenchkiss Pictures of France, and co-produced by TV 2 Denmark and Arte France. The series will air this year on the BBC.

The cast includes Oscar-nominated Charlotte Rampling (45 years), Polish rising star Zofia Wichlacz (Netflix thriller 1983), Danish actors Anders W. Berthelsen (the murder) and Nicolas Bro (the murder) and Olivia Joof (Perfect places)

In the eight-part series, Rolf Larsen, a respected detective in the Copenhagen police force, has his life brutally damaged when his little daughter goes missing. Five years after the tragedy, a new lead emerges when a serious flaw is discovered in the Danish police DNA database. Realizing that his daughter may still be alive, Rolf tries to find out what really happened to him by investigating a parallel case involving an international child trafficking network. Rolf receives a helping hand from Claire, an experienced French investigator working on a similar case.

Sue Deeks, Head of Program Acquisition, BBC, said: "Starting with a shocking event, DNA it is a series of intriguing and unexpected crimes that will keep BBC viewers engrossed to the end. "

Malika Abdellaoui, Managing Director of Newen Distribution added: "We are extremely proud to bring this unique crime series to the UK audience and to work with our longtime partners on the BBC."