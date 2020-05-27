Baylor Scott and White Health lay off 3% of their workforce – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLf6b6644d867531909a3b46072db9b2a814% %MINIFYHTMLf6b6644d867531909a3b46072db9b2a814%

The coronavirus pandemic has not prevented some healthcare professionals from losing their jobs, and now 3% of Baylor Scott & White Health workers will experience exactly that.

Baylor made the announcement Tuesday.

In addition to the layoffs, "temporary cuts in senior executive salaries, modified models of medical compensation, flexing and suspending employees to accommodate changing volumes," are other changes mentioned by Baylor in a statement.

It reads in part:

Throughout the pandemic, our focus has been on the safety and well-being of our patients and team members. Initially, we made the decision to protect pay for all employees until the end of May, and we recently extended it until June 7. We worked to reassure and protect our people through uncertainty as we prepared for a potential increase in COVID-19 patients, but we experienced a drastic drop in visits, largely due to the suspension of surgeries and non-urgent procedures.

On a more positive note, as of June, Baylor is increasing the hourly rate for nearly 12,000 nurses and staff.

