Bath & Body Works to Close 50 Stores After Coronavirus Pandemic

Sad news, #Roommates. You may have to look elsewhere for your favorite candles, lotions, and sprays because popular retailer Bath & Body Works has just announced the closure of several stores. Following the devastating financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Bath & Body Works is reported to be closing 50 stores after first-quarter projections are considerably lower than expected.

The coronavirus has caused financial hardship from which many will never fully recover, especially the retailers that have been hit hardest. @CNN reports that Bath & Body Works is the last major retailer to be forced to close stores after sales have plummeted due to the pandemic. An estimated 50 stores (out of 1,700) will close in the coming months, though it should be noted that most store closings will be at locations within shopping malls, which have remained closed since the outbreak hit the US . USA

While Bath & Body Works has continued to operate sales on its website, only a few select locations are currently open. However, recent reports confirm that "despite store closings, Bath & Body Works had a strong quarter. Its online sales grew 85% from last year. It expects its disinfectant products to become a $ business. 300 million this year, compared to $ 100 million last year. "

Probably an answer to the company's financial difficulties, it currently offers a generous amount of online deals for customers. Some of the discounted sales include 2-for-1 single-wick candles and six hand soaps for less than $ 30. Also, as more states reopen their economies, the company will likely resume in-store sales allowing customers buy inside one more time.

