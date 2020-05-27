Barbra Streisand, John Legend to Lead Joe Biden Fundraiser – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6867c417589fb4ded301376bf088966911%

Barbra Streisand and John Legend will headline a fundraiser for Joe Biden on June 11, the latest in a series of events the campaign is slated to raise money for before the fall campaign.

Other guests will be announced for the event, which will raise money for the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of the Biden campaign, the National Democratic Committee and state parties. Tickets start at $ 2,800 per person, depending on the invitation. Those who write or raise $ 100,000 will appear as hosts.

Streisand and Legend have spearheaded numerous events for presidential candidates in recent cycles. Each one acted for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. During this year's primary season, Legend appeared with Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), whom she supported, at events in South Carolina.

Biden's campaign is already recruiting another group of music artists, for a Thursday fundraiser called "Rock Out On A Night In" that includes Jimmy Buffett, Sheryl Crow, David Crosby, Joe Walsh and Rufus Wainwright. Whoopi Goldberg is co-hosting along with Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). Tickets for the event start at $ 250 per person. Those who write or raise $ 100,000 will be listed as cohosts. The event is for the Victoria Biden Fund, with proceeds going to the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

On Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is having a "virtual conversation" about clean energy, with tickets starting at $ 50 per person. This Sunday, LGBTQ supporters will hold a "virtual brunch", with Danica Roem, Jonathan Bennett, Dustin Lance Black, Jason Collins and Gus Kenworthy on the bill. Tickets start at $ 50 per person (or $ 20.20 per student) and go up to $ 2,800.

Biden also has an event on June 9 with Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis.