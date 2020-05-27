Bankruptcy OneWeb seeks license for 48,000 satellites, even more than SpaceX

%MINIFYHTMLb798f207261be7388752cadae1e5835413%

SpaceX and OneWeb have asked the United States for permission to launch tens of thousands of additional satellites into low Earth orbit.

SpaceX's application to launch 30,000 satellites, in addition to the nearly 12,000 for which it already has permission, is consistent with SpaceX's previously announced plans for Starlink.

OneWeb's application to launch nearly 48,000 satellites is surprising because the satellite broadband company filed for bankruptcy in March. OneWeb is unlikely to launch a significant percentage of these satellites under its current structure, as the company reportedly "eliminated most of its staff,quot; when it filed for bankruptcy and says it intends to use bankruptcy procedures. bankruptcy "to seek to sell your business on to maximize the value of the business." Obtaining the FCC approval to launch more satellites could improve the value of OneWeb's assets and offer more options to whoever buys the company.

"OneWeb has already secured financing from the debtor-in-possession and expects to exit the Chapter 11 process soon in a way that maximizes the value of OneWeb's strategic assets and also ensures a viable path forward for its shareholders and clients," said the company on your FCC Application.

SpaceX and OneWeb applications were filed yesterday due to an FCC deadline. Other providers such as Telesat (1,671 satellites), Kepler (360 satellites), and Viasat (288 satellites) submitted requests for smaller low-Earth orbit constellations. Mangata Networks submitted an application for 791 satellites in medium Earth orbits.

"It is important to understand that the reason OneWeb requested so many satellites is that it will hinder the efforts of others, especially (for Amazon's subsidiary) Kuiper, and therefore potentially enhance the value of OneWeb's first-generation license. Similar justification to SpaceX's 30K satellite proposal, "satellite industry consultant Tim Farrar wrote on Twitter.

The FCC rules grant satellite licensees six years to launch 50 percent of licensed satellites and nine years to launch all of them, unless an exemption is granted.

Low Earth orbits for lower latencies

OneWeb already had permission to launch 720 satellites, and its application is seeking authorization for a second phase consisting of 47,844 satellites. OneWeb did not request a change in its 1,200 km orbital altitude. The company provided the FCC with more technical details about its plan in this document.

"Due to the use of combined orbits, OneWeb satellites essentially pass over all parts of Earth's surface and therefore, in principle, have the ability to provide service to all locations on Earth," OneWeb wrote. "Every point on the Earth's surface will see, at all times, a OneWeb satellite at an altitude of not less than 55º, with increasing minimum elevation angles with latitude. For example, users in Alaska will always experience elevation angles significantly higher than 55º ".

Low Earth Orbit satellites are expected to provide much lower latency and faster speeds than geostationary satellites orbiting around 35,000 km. OneWeb said its users "will experience a round-trip latency of less than 50 milliseconds, which is approximately 1/13 of the latency of GSO (geostationary orbit) satellites, and comparable to terrestrial networks." OneWeb has also said that its technology can provide an average latency of 32 ms.

SpaceX has publicly forecast a latency of less than 20 ms for its service, but the company also used a figure of less than 50 ms in its request to the FCC, saying that this level of latency "is almost imperceptible to consumers." The FCC has measured Comcast's average latency at just over 20 ms during peak usage hours and Verizon FiOS at just over 10 ms.

SpaceX's FCC filing says its 30,000 proposed satellites would be for a "Gen2 System,quot; based on the first-generation system the company is currently deploying. More than 85 percent of the 30,000 proposed satellites "would operate at very low altitudes below 400 km, using eight total orbital altitudes ranging from 328 km to 614 km."

The SpaceX application continued:

Just as large deployments of new densified 5G networks are helping those in more urban settings, the constellation of densified satellites that SpaceX proposes will substantially increase capacity and increase the number of consumers even in rural and remote areas with truly robust broadband access. . While SpaceX's next-generation constellation will use only a small fraction of the number of antennas deployed for terrestrial technologies, its spectrally efficient designs and intensive spectral reuse will allow it to bring to rural areas the kind of services and prices previously reserved for use only. urban clients. Operating at low and very low altitudes, the SpaceX Gen2 system will allow for smaller spot beams and a greater diversity of satellites, achieving the intensive reuse of frequencies necessary to increase the available capacity anywhere in the world. And by ensuring multiple satellites in view for each customer located anywhere on the ground, SpaceX's next-generation system incorporates the flexibility to coordinate with other spectrum users while offering robust service, even in a highly demanding environment. crowded spectrum.

OneWeb had launched 74 satellites before filing for bankruptcy. SpaceX has launched on 420 satellites so far, it aims to provide service later this year, and has just signed an agreement with the US Army. USA to test Starlink for military use.