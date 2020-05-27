Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Do you want to prepare like Madi?

While she didn't finish her career The Bachelor with a ring on her finger Madison Prewett She found herself as one of Bachelor Nation's most beloved contestants in recent years, accumulating nearly 2 million Instagram followers, a dedicated fan base, and a friendship with Selena Gomez. And given his positive demeanor, calm confidence, and classic flair, it's easy to see why so many fans of the franchise have become fans of Madi. (Also, it's a fun TikTok to follow!)

For this week's installment of our Wellness Wednesday series, the 24-year-old reveals her self-care routine, the daily rituals she practices, her favorite healthy snack, and her easy beauty routine, including her favorite products.

Also, Madi is revealing the three things she makes sure to do every day, her favorite way to sweat and the books taking up space on her nightstand right now …