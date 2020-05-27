Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Do you want to prepare like Madi?
While she didn't finish her career The Bachelor with a ring on her finger Madison Prewett She found herself as one of Bachelor Nation's most beloved contestants in recent years, accumulating nearly 2 million Instagram followers, a dedicated fan base, and a friendship with Selena Gomez. And given his positive demeanor, calm confidence, and classic flair, it's easy to see why so many fans of the franchise have become fans of Madi. (Also, it's a fun TikTok to follow!)
For this week's installment of our Wellness Wednesday series, the 24-year-old reveals her self-care routine, the daily rituals she practices, her favorite healthy snack, and her easy beauty routine, including her favorite products.
Also, Madi is revealing the three things she makes sure to do every day, her favorite way to sweat and the books taking up space on her nightstand right now …
The first thing you do in the morning:
Have a quiet time. Before picking up my phone or even talking to someone else, I like to start my day by writing, praying, and reading my Bible. Doing this as soon as I get up every morning gives me the peace and confidence that I need to cope with whatever I have to do for the day.
Three things you try to do every day:
Having my quiet time, being active, encouraging someone.
Social media accounts you follow for positivity:
@MorganHarperNichols, @IJM, @worldvision and @Makeitmattercollective
Your favorite way to sweat right now:
Training with my strength and conditioning coach or taking long walks or hikes with my family.
Your favorite snack:
Apples and peanut butter.
Your easy-to-use beauty routine:
Facial sunscreen, tinted moisturizer, mascara and lipstick. (Check out Madi's beauty picks here.)
No. 1 Self-care tip:
Honestly for me, what I've seen that helps my health, mood and attitude and overall outlook the most is spending less time on my phone and more time doing things that add value to my life, like spending time with friends and family or read books
What is making you happier right now?
Spend this quality time with my family and dream together.
Your reading recommendations:
Redeeming love by Francine Rivers, Intentional life by John Maxwelland The purpose of life led by Rick Warren.
