Babyface claims that Aretha Franklin ever sought advice about their relationship

The hit maker & # 39; Tender Lover & # 39; Makes the revelation about the late Queen of the Soul during an Instagram Live session to mark the 25th anniversary of the & # 39; Waiting to Exhale & # 39; soundtrack.

Aretha Franklin once broke a romance after seeking relationship advice from renowned R&B singer-songwriter Kenneth & # 39;Baby face& # 39; Edmonds.

The hit maker "Tender Lover" reveals that the late Queen of Soul was unsure whether to continue with an undisclosed partner, until she shared her concerns with Babyface.

Remembering heart to heart for a weekend, May 23-24, Instagram Live session to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the "Waiting to Exhale" soundtrack, which she wrote and produced, shared, "Five years ago I performed with Aretha … I sat in her dressing room and she told everyone to leave … Then she said: & # 39; You (sic) will be writing all these love songs and I want your advice & # 39 ;. "

"She said, 'I'm looking at this gentleman and I'm going to tell you about some of the things he's been doing. And I'm trying to decide if I want to date him or not …'"

The details prompted Babyface to warn Aretha of the mysterious suitor: "I said, 'I would not trust this gentleman.' About a month later I received a call and she said, 'You were right, Cara. He was not the one. "

The two artists had come close in the mid-1990s when Aretha, who died in 2018, recorded three songs written by Babyface, including "It Hurts Like Hell," from the soundtrack to the movie "Waiting to Exhale."

Babyface had originally planned to revisit the music from the 1995 film for a special "Mother's Day" live broadcast on May 10, but postponed the event after the death of his close friend on May 7 and Legendary record label executive Andre Harrell.