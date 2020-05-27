Azealia Banks teases Busta Rhymes for allegedly sexually assaulting her boyfriend

%MINIFYHTML44a977bdc612563f73b41b851611b35111%

WENN

In a video tirade in which he also attacks Dave Chappelle and Adrian Grenier, among other celebrities, the rapazita & # 39; 212 & # 39; claims that people at the club stayed away from the & # 39; Dangerous & # 39; spittoon because it's an ass dresser.

Up News Info –

Azealia Banks has accused Busta Rhymes of sexual assault. In a video released Monday, May 25, the Harlem rapper filed an incriminating charge against the Grammy-winning artist, more than a month after she threatened to expose him.

%MINIFYHTML44a977bdc612563f73b41b851611b35112% %MINIFYHTML44a977bdc612563f73b41b851611b35112%

"Also, b *** ha ** Busta f ** kin & # 39; Rhymes, you might think I'm a little b *** h, but I'm really going to show you what they do a little shit" I'm really going to show you what Harlem can do a little gross, "she scoffed, before accusing him of sexually assaulting her boyfriend.

"Remember Mike he used to date and you were fucking his ass at the damn club?" she added. "In fact, everyone practices social distancing around Busta Rhymes at the f ** kin & # 39; club & # 39; because he's a player. And I'm still putting out the song f ** kin & # 39; because you released my f ** kin & # 39; song. "

Azealia hinted at her problem with Busta in April. At the time, she posted on her Instagram Stories: "When this quarantine ends, I'm going to be a bunch of you like summers. Everyone is being raped. I have a long list of n * ** who wants to get a surprise They have never seen how evil this gets. I am not talking about music. I come to see you n *** as. Each and every one of you. "

%MINIFYHTML44a977bdc612563f73b41b851611b35113%

Saying that Busta was at the top of her list, she warned him: "[Busta Rhymes], first n *** a. Delete the record before exposing it. Don't act stupid. Call @elis and @chepope and do it in the next five days. " Then she let him know she wasn't "screwed up" and told her she was four days old. "Fat neck on steroids, you son of a bitch," the hip-hop legend continued to shout, "That wasn't fair. But you're still ugly. Hah."

Meanwhile, in her recent Instagram video, Azealia also pointed to Dave Chappelle and Adrian Grenier among other celebrities. She said she once had sex with the comedian and threatened to ruin her marriage.

"There is a lot of tea that I have been wanting to pour on all of you like," he said. "Don't come rescue me, like Dave Chappelle, you should ruin your f ** king marriage. You should tell the world f ** king that f ** ked, that f ** ked. You got a good fucking screw. I must tell everyone the damn world we screwed up. Because you all don't take care of me, so f ** k am I keeping n *** like & # 39; secrets for? "

Azealia also claimed that he connected with Adrien, who is best known for his role in the HBO series. "Entourage"He shared a Polaroid photo taken the night they were supposed to meet and alleged that he is a locked up homosexual.