Ashley Benson and G-Eazy spend Memorial Day together amid romance rumors

%MINIFYHTML6be2bb83e7ad13923e3abdd31dfbf89113%

WENN

The student of & # 39; Pretty Little Liars & # 39; She wears a bikini top while driving with the rapper & # 39; Free Porn, Cheap Drugs & # 39; in his black Ferrari in Malibu before heading to his place.

Up News Info –

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy They have fueled their dating rumors after they were seen hanging out together over Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, May 25, the two were seen riding in their sports car in Malibu.

%MINIFYHTML6be2bb83e7ad13923e3abdd31dfbf89114% %MINIFYHTML6be2bb83e7ad13923e3abdd31dfbf89114%

The 30-year-old actress was ready to sunbathe in a black bikini, high-waisted denim shorts, and pink Converse All-Stars. Her blonde hair was styled in a messy hairstyle, with dark glasses on her head. He also carried a large travel bag, a small wallet, and a change of shoes.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old rapper kept it casual in a black short-sleeved shirt with black buttons and white sneakers.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy dated Memorial Day together.

The rumored lovebirds were loading hit designer No No Limit's black Ferrari before driving. According to E! Source of the news, the two "went from a rented place in Malibu to their place in the valley." The source added: "Once they were in the car, they turned up the music and returned to their place."

%MINIFYHTML6be2bb83e7ad13923e3abdd31dfbf89115%

"They looked very happy together," continued the eyewitness about the couple. "They joked with each other and seemed affectionate."

Ashley and G-Eazy first sparked romance rumors earlier this month, after they were spotted together on May 10 at the Los Angeles Lassens Natural Food & Vitamins store. The next day, a video of them kissing in their car appeared as they picked up takeaways.

Despite her kissing video, a source told E! News at the time that "Ashley and G-Eazy are not dating but they are definitely hanging out and having fun right now." The source stated that "it is a good distraction for Ashley", after separating from his girlfriend of almost 2 years, Cara Delevigne.

"They connected after working together recently, but they have been friends for a while and they also have some friends in common," the source said. "They've joined in with that and they really get along. They're both fun and they love being quiet while sitting at home and laughing for hours. It's definitely not serious, but now they're enjoying time together."

While Ashley and G-Eazy remain silent over dating speculation, Cara has spoken up in defense of his ex-girlfriend after the "pretty Little Liars"Alumbre received a backlash for apparently jumping into a new relationship." Now it's more important than ever to spread love, not hate, "she told her followers. You don't know the truth, only she and I do, and that's exactly how it should be."