Ariana Grande's boyfriend helps create downpour in the new promotion & # 39; Rain On Me & # 39;

Instagram

Dalton Gómez makes a cameo in the fun play in which the successful & # 39; 7 Rings & # 39; collaborator, Lady GaGa, takes on the role of meteorologists for the Weather Channel.

Up News Info –

Ariana GrandeDalton Gómez's boyfriend showed his commitment to the singer when he made a cameo in her and Lady Gagathe new and fun promotion of "Rain On Me".

In a play promoting their new collaboration, GaGa and Ariana take on the roles of meteorologists for the Weather Channel, with the "Poker Face" star standing under an umbrella shielding herself from the downpour as she comments, "It was beautiful yesterday, but oh wow, how things have changed. Today it is pouring rain, we are soaked. While some complain about the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain. Live from Beverly Hills is Ariana Grande with more to report. "

"Thank you, GaGa. 'Rain on me' tsunami," jokes Ariana. "Water is like misery, but people still go."

"So true, Ariana," responds GaGa. "The world is in a massive act of kindness to celebrate the rain the world desperately needs to quench Earth's thirst. Are we thirsty or what?"

"Oh, we are thirsty," jokes Ariana, as the camera looks out to reveal Dalton spraying water over his umbrella with a hose. "It will rain all summer, but we will surely dance when it does."

The GaGa rain was also artificial, with an assistant with a facial mask in charge of bathing it with water.

It is not the first time that Dalton has made a cameo in one of Ariana's videos: the real estate agent first appeared in the music video for his girlfriend's collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U".