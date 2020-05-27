Ari Lennox criticizes television presenter Maury Povich for making fun of the black man and his son's nose

Instagram

To the singer of & # 39; Shea Butter Baby & # 39; He is often told to get his nose done, although he insists that he will never go under the knife for nose surgery because he loves his nose very much.

Ari Lennox is exposing Maury Povich. The singer criticized the presenter of "The Maury Show"for apparently mocking a black man who asked for his opinion on whether or not he needed to take a DNA test for paternity while attaching a selfie of himself and his son."

"You don't need a DNA test in this case, do you?" So the man wrote to Maury, whose show offers guests the opportunity to take DNA tests to detect paternity and lie tests for suspected cheats. The television personality replied, "Nose, he's the father," playing a pun on the word "nose" instead of "knows."

Ari caught the comment and did not hesitate to criticize the television presenter. "And f ** k Maury," he wrote. Fans quickly intervened in the matter, according to the "Shea Butter Baby" singer. "Exposed! I mean, he spent most of his life ruining black families. At some point we already had to see him," one of them tweeted.

Another appeared to defend Maury, writing: "That has nothing to do with race. White people scoff all the time for having thin lips, would it be racist too? It's just a joke." Many others quickly closed the discussion, and one user said, "Yes, you are feeling too comfortable for my liking." Meanwhile, someone else noticed that "this isn't even funny."

Ari herself was often told to blow her nose, though she insisted that she would never sink into the knife because she loves her nose. When he turned to Twitter to address the criticism, Ari said in December 2019: "How many times will they come for my black nose? You will never go anywhere. You are all gross and the reason people self-medicate and submit to surgery. Just fucking stop. "

On why she decided to speak on the subject, the Washington, D.C. native He wrote: "I feel like this is a conversation to have. There are black babies who have insecurities because the culture says it is fun to insult black features."