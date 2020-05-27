Archdiocese publishes guidelines for reopening – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML5fd642517d18648c28259c5977b9a34111%

%MINIFYHTML5fd642517d18648c28259c5977b9a34112% %MINIFYHTML5fd642517d18648c28259c5977b9a34112%

– Catholic churches within the Archdiocese of Los Angeles may reopen for daily Mass as early as June 3 under guidelines published Tuesday.

The parishes were instructed to prepare plans for the reopening, beginning with allowing personal private prayer and moving toward daily Mass beginning June 3. The earliest date to start Sunday Mass would be June 7.

"As we enter this new moment, it is important to remember that the coronavirus is still out there, it is still contagious and it is still dangerous," Archbishop José H. Gómez said in a letter to parishes. “So we must proceed with caution, caution and concern to protect our most vulnerable parishioners. Let us continue to pray and join our people as we begin to reopen our churches and our society. "

The guidelines follow government and public health recommendations to limit capacity to 25% to a maximum of 100 people, who require face masks and to maintain the distance between priests and penitent during confession. Catholic churches were also advised to remove missalette books and hymnals, empty holy water fountains, and to cordon off "frequently touched objects,quot; such as statues.

%MINIFYHTML5fd642517d18648c28259c5977b9a34113%

"The Blessed Sacrament may be exposed to silent adoration by the faithful, but no Blessing or other organized / community prayer should take place," in the first phase of reopening, according to the guidelines.

Mass will continue to be broadcast live in phase one of the reopening of the church, and people deemed "vulnerable,quot; to COVID-19 should stay home, according to the guidelines.

In the next phase of reopening, the guidelines allow for fellowship, with priests disinfecting their hands before and after distribution, and only in the form of bread delivered to the hands of parishioners. The choirs will be replaced by a singer and a companion, and people will be dismissed after mass by groups of banks.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles is the largest Catholic diocese in the United States. USA And it encompasses Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.