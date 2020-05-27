%MINIFYHTML1ae816c1c6ec38c0e6966b85073f3dc011%

Another protest is planned at the home of the former Minneapolis police officer who was caught on video Monday with the knee to the neck of a handcuffed black man who died soon after.

George Floyd lost consciousness under the weight of Derek Chauvin, who was fired Tuesday along with three other officers after police video of the fatal police encounter sparked outrage across the country.

In the nine-minute video, Floyd repeatedly tells Chauvin that he can't breathe. Despite the pleas from the onlookers, Chauvin only removed his knee from Floyd's neck so that the 46-year-old man could carry himself on a stretcher.

On Tuesday night, protesters gathered at Chauvin's home in Oakdale, a suburb east of St. Paul. The demonstration was peaceful, and the city's police chief said the gathering had "a reason to be upset,quot; under the circumstances.

Another protest is planned for Wednesday. Information posted on a Facebook page says it will start at 4 p.m. The organizer wrote that they want Chauvin to feel "our pain,quot; while keeping the demonstration as peaceful as possible.

Pacifica was not how a big protest was held in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. As a large crowd gathered peacefully in the afternoon at the location where Floyd was arrested, a smaller group marched to the Minneapolis Third Police Precinct and clashed with officers in riot gear. The fight lasted until late at night, with protesters throwing stones and police throwing tear gas and explosive grenades.

Chauvin and the three other fired officers, whose names have yet to be released, met Floyd after he was called to a deli in southern Minneapolis, where he had allegedly attempted to use forged documents. Police initially said Floyd tried to resist the arrest, but the video obtained by Up News Info News seems to contradict that, at least in the initial moments of the meeting.

Floyd's death is being investigated by the FBI, the Minnesota Office of Criminal Learning and the Hennepin County District Attorney's Office.