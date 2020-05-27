Anna Kendrick reveals why she doesn't believe in soulmates

Anna Kendrick it's becoming real about love.

Oscar nominee stars in new HBO series Max Love life, which follows a woman's romantic journey over a decade. To celebrate the launch of the show, Kendrick is opening up about love and the idea of ​​finding "the one,quot; on Emmy magazine. The 34-year-old star covers the magazine's second May issue on June 2.

"Love life it's about a woman, my character, Darby Carter, who we followed for about 10 years, "Kendrick shares in an exclusive behind-the-scenes video for Emmy magazine. "There is an idea that in our lives we have a certain number of meaningful relationships that have an impact on us, and it's really about exploring how we change."

When it comes to his own personal life, Kendrick says he doesn't believe in "soul mates,quot; in the traditional sense. Rather, Kendrick wonders if there are "non-romantic soulmates."