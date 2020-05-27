Anna Kendrick reveals why she doesn't believe in soulmates

Anna Kendrick it's becoming real about love.
Oscar nominee stars in new HBO series Max Love life, which follows a woman's romantic journey over a decade. To celebrate the launch of the show, Kendrick is opening up about love and the idea of finding "the one,quot; on Emmy magazine. The 34-year-old star covers the magazine's second May issue on June 2.
"Love life it's about a woman, my character, Darby Carter, who we followed for about 10 years, "Kendrick shares in an exclusive behind-the-scenes video for Emmy magazine. "There is an idea that in our lives we have a certain number of meaningful relationships that have an impact on us, and it's really about exploring how we change."
When it comes to his own personal life, Kendrick says he doesn't believe in "soul mates,quot; in the traditional sense. Rather, Kendrick wonders if there are "non-romantic soulmates."
"I don't believe in soulmates in any traditional sense," shares Kendrick in the BTS video. "Like, that word is synonymous with & # 39; the one & # 39;. There are many & # 39; ones & # 39; and if we are lucky, we spend a lot of time with someone."
TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
"I wonder if there are non-romantic soulmates," says the actress. "I mean, I would say there is evidence that a soul mate is more unlikely to be romantic. The best and longest relationships in my life are certainly friends."
Kendrick says that for Love lifeShe really inserted a "fair amount,quot; of her personal experiences into the content of the show. But, as Kendrick points out, there was a time when the show "reflected,quot; situations in his life so closely that he thought he was going to get some "angry phone calls."
Check out the video above to see Kendrick talk about love and his new show! Also, be sure to check out Kendrick's cover of Emmy magazine on June 2.
Love life is broadcasting now.
%MINIFYHTML7fbd8b4bf52cddb1cfc74175c0de727716%