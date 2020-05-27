Andrea Bocelli and his wife donate plasma after a secret battle with COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML343cc540523f76d8958ebe6e72559a4013%

Instagram

When they met during a visit to a hospital in Pisa, the blind Italian tenor reveals that he, his wife Veronica Berti and their children tested positive for the Coronavirus in early March.

Up News Info –

Opera superstar Andrea Bocelli He is donating his plasma to coronavirus cure researchers after winning a secret battle with COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML343cc540523f76d8958ebe6e72559a4014% %MINIFYHTML343cc540523f76d8958ebe6e72559a4014%

The blind Italian tenor reveals that he and his wife, actress Veronica Berti, and their children tested positive for the virus in early March, although their symptoms were relatively mild.

Bocelli spoke about the health battle on Tuesday, May 26, while visiting a hospital in Pisa, where he and Berti donated their blood to medical experts.

According to quotes translated from the local newspaper La Stampa, the 61-year-old man told reporters: "He had a coronavirus."

"It was a tragedy, my whole family was contaminated. We all had a fever, but fortunately not high, with sneezing and coughing."

The singer, who had to leave a series of concerts as a result of the global pandemic, went on to describe the experience as a "nightmare".

He continued: "It was like living a nightmare because I felt I was no longer in control of things. I expected to wake up at any moment."

%MINIFYHTML343cc540523f76d8958ebe6e72559a4015%

Bocelli managed to overcome the coronavirus in time to organize a historic performance on Easter Sunday, April 12, in the desert Duomo di Milano, nicknamed the Music for Hope concert.

The live-streamed event set a new record for the largest simultaneous audience for a classic live stream in YouTube history, with more than 2.8 million maximum concurrent viewers.

The footage remains on Bocelli's YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huTUOek4LgU), and has since garnered more than 40 million views.

<br />

The tenor joins a long list of stars who have fought and won battles with COVID-19, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Sara Bareillesand Pink.