Amy Cooper fired from her job after calling the police for a black man in Central Park

Amy Cooper, the white woman who went viral after calling the police for a black man in Central Park, was fired from her job.

In the recording, a black man can be heard asking the white woman to leash her dog in Central Park, as required by the rules. She refused before threatening to call the police.

He tells her to go ahead, and Amy calls the police. She first tells them that he threatened her and her dog in a calm voice, but after she doesn't get the answer she wants, it starts to sound frantic as if she was under imminent threat.

The man, Christian Cooper, remained calm at all times.

Amy had been the director of insurance portfolio management at Franklin Templeton. When the video went viral, horrified viewers contacted her workplace and demanded that she be fired.

"Following our internal review of the Central Park incident yesterday, we made the decision to fire the employee involved, with immediate effect. We do not tolerate any form of racism at Franklin Templeton," the statement read.

Amy apologized for her actions, but Twitter is relentless and could have cost this man his life.