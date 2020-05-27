Amy Cooper fired from her job after calling the police for a black man in Central Park

Amy Cooper, the white woman who went viral after calling the police for a black man in Central Park, was fired from her job.

In the recording, a black man can be heard asking the white woman to leash her dog in Central Park, as required by the rules. She refused before threatening to call the police.

He tells her to go ahead, and Amy calls the police. She first tells them that he threatened her and her dog in a calm voice, but after she doesn't get the answer she wants, it starts to sound frantic as if she was under imminent threat.

