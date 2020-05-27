Ammika Harris blows the minds of fans with this short clip: Look at her eyes!

Ammika Harris shared a short clip on her social media account, which managed to impress fans. This is due to a filter he used, which makes his eyes look very vampire. Check out the video Chris Brown's baby mom shared on her social media account below.

"Who said vampires are afraid of light," Ammika commented, and fans were excited by her mysterious gaze.

A follower said, "Damn where Chris Brown found you," and someone else posted this message: "You are my role model, I want to be like you when I grow up."

Another commenter said: ‘@ammika, what are we going to do with you? Girl you are too 😂. This is too cute "and someone else posted this:" Are you going to try to overcome your fear of driving and try to drive again? @ammikaaa ".

A follower wrote, "Someone said where Chris found you and someone said the sewer," and another fan posted, "I love vampire life across Z, but those contacts are creepy."

Somoene commented: "Vampires actually sparkle like a thousand diamonds when they are in the light," says Twilight, "and another fan said," I don't think about it, but vampires are usually afraid of the sunset. "

Ammika also made her fans happy with a cute new photo featuring Aeko.

One commenter said, "He's the most adorable I've ever seen," and someone else posted this: "Look at this amazing baby, I want to squeeze him."

Ammika has been making her and Chris Brown fans happy lately by posting lots of photos and videos with baby Aeko. Everyone is in love with this little version of Chris!

Many fans say the cute boy got the best of both parents, and that they can't be happier when Ammika shares a new photo or video with the boy.



