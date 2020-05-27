Amitabh Bachchan shares a special memory of the Amar Akbar Anthony outfit

Amitabh Bachchan is indisputably an actor who has evolved over time. At his age, he is taken to social networks as the duck is carried into the water. The megastar often treats her fans to return photos of her movie sets. Today posted a photo of Amar Akbar Anthony's sets. The film completes 43 years today. In the image, he is seen kissing his daughter Shweta Bachchan, while Abhishek Bachchan is sitting on her lap.

Big B also shared some photos from the cast of the film Vinod Khanna, Neetu Singh, Dharmendra and others.

He wrote: "SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on the set of Amar Akbar Anthony … filming the song & # 39; My name is Anthony Gonsalves & # 39; … at the Holiday Inn Ball Room … this photo on the beach … 43 YEARS of AAA, today … When Man ji came to narrate the idea … and told me the Title … I thought I had lost it … at a time in the 70's when the titles of the movies revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti, this one was so out of place … BUT … He reportedly did a 7.25 cr deal at the time … inflation was adjusted across the Bahubali 2 collections. … say those who say they do calculations But the fact is that he did massive business … spent 25 weeks in 25 theaters alone in Mumbai … or so they say … It doesn't happen now … not anymore they are! & # 39; & # 39;