Amitabh Bachchan greets Ram Gopal Varma for his new movie

Ram Gopal Varma took everyone by surprise when he released the trailer for his Telugu movie Coronavirus. The film was filmed during closing. Seeing the trailer, none other than Amitabh Bachchan thanked RGV for their efforts.

Big B, who has worked with Ram Gopal Varma on notable films like Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Nishabd, and Darna Zaroori Hai, turned to social media to praise RGV. He wrote: "The irrepressible Ram Gopal Varma, & # 39; Ramu & # 39; for many … & # 39; Sarkaaar & # 39; for me … makes a complete movie about a family in Lockdown, filmed during Lockdown .. Entitled: CORONAVIRUS … perhaps the first movie to be made on the virus. "

RGV, describing his film, said: “CORONAVIRUS is not a HORROR film. It's about the HORRORS that are within us all, including our great political leaders and bureaucrats who really only know as much as we do, which is nothing. All I know is that I don't know anything "-Socrates,quot;.

Ram Gopal Varma also stated on social media that the entire movie was shot during the shutdown. He also clarified that he had strictly followed the guidelines established by the governing bodies.