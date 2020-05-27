‘America’s Got Talent’ beats Tuesday ratings; 'World of Dance' sinks in return – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML836a93f4cd96c48526de6e1ed34ede2913%

America has talent He returned for season 15 on Tuesday, delivering a 1.4 in the 18-49 adult demographic and 9.81 million viewers for NBC. Reality competition dominated the night as it has at past summer races, though it dipped into the demo compared to last year's premiere.

From one talent show to another, NBC also debuted in the fourth season of Dance world (1.0, 5.15M), which was down for its season 3 premiere. Still, the network easily swept the night in both ratings and the demo.

Among other cool prime-time fares last night, ABC followed a couple of The Conners repeat with the ABC News special Our new reality: a Diane Sawyer special (0.4, 2.59M) and the premiere of The genetic detective (0.4, 3.21M).

The new CW superhero series Star Girl (0.3, 1.18M) almost matched last week's debut, while DC Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 770,000) was stable.

Elsewhere, CBS issued encodings of NCIS, FBI and FBI: the most wanted. Fox did the same with repetitions of Hell's Kitchen and 24 hours to hell and back.