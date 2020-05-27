American Airlines Gives Customers "More Flexibility,quot;, No Fare Changes – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLa1d3f1b48dc32d03c4e96ea3e5848b5d12% %MINIFYHTMLa1d3f1b48dc32d03c4e96ea3e5848b5d12%

In an effort to provide customers with "more flexibility," American Airlines is extending its free changes to tickets until the end of June.

With the exchange fee exemption expiring on May 31, 2020, American is extending its offer to exempt exchange fees for customers who purchase tickets before June 30, 2020 for summer travel through June 30, September 2020.

The airline said it will continue to limit the number of customers on each plane. Customer Service agents can also reassign seats to create more space between customers or to accommodate families who need to sit together.

American has also expanded the frequency of cleaning in airport areas under its control, including gate areas, ticket counters, passenger service counters, baggage service offices, and members' lounges. equipment.

They have also improved aircraft cleanliness, distributed disinfectant wipes and gel to customers, and reduced interactions between flight attendants and customers by limiting food and beverage delivery.

