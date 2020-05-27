All the details about Ana de Armas' "sweet,quot; bond with Ben Affleck's children

%MINIFYHTML7e8c0e5cebecdb05ccae369b5520bbbf13%

It seems that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas They are still going strong.

A source tells E! The news that the 32-year-old actress "has brought a lot of joy,quot; to the 47-year-old actor's life and that "everything between them is very positive."

"She supports his sobriety and has really helped him stay on track," says the source. "She is loving, caring and fun. They always laugh and make each other smile. Ben is extremely happy with her … It all seems to work between them, and it's been a long time since she fell that hard."

In fact, the Argo star has entered the Knives out celebrated her childrenViolet14; Seraphina11 and Samuel, 8, whom he shares with his ex Jennifer Garner.

"Ana loves children and couldn't wait to meet them and spend time with them," said the source. "She knows how much they mean to Ben and so she was eager to be a part of it. She is so sweet and kind to the kids. They immediately fell in love with her and they really like her. They are all comfortable together and she is so enriching. Everything has worked. very good ".