All eight "Harry Potter" movies join HBO Max Streaming Lineup – Up News Info

All eight Harry Potter movies are now available for streaming on HBO Max, the WarnerMedia service that launched Wednesday in the US. USA

Released between 2001 and 2011, movies based on J.K. Rowling's family book series collectively raised $ 7.7 billion for Warner Bros. Like other Warner titles, they had premium cable releases on HBO, but in the broadcast era they had been fragmented between various services. As was the case when Disney secured the Star Wars WarnerMedia wanted to avoid any flaws in the new service by including all movies on the HBO Max pen.

NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. had reached a multi-year agreement in 2016 for the movies to air on NBCU cable networks. Digitally, they were available for rental and purchase, but not through subscription transmission through a single point of sale. That agreement with NBCU, which went into effect in 2018, also included franchise rights for use in theme parks.

When NBCU began promoting its new Peacock streaming service to investors in January, it was widely believed that the Potter movies could be a primary tenant in Peacock.

HBO Max launched just after midnight on Wednesday, with 10,000 hours of movie and television programming available for free to many current HBO subscribers and for $ 15 a month for new customers. WarnerMedia projects that HBO Max will reach 75 to 90 million global subscribers by 2025.

Fantastic beasts: the crimes of Grindelwald, a spin-off from the Potter movies, will also be available on HBO Max through the HBO service.

The HBO Max movie line will also feature Crazy Rich AsiansA star is born, Aquaman, Joker, the Alien franchise, the american foot Serie, Anastasia, Baby, Die hard, The Flintstones, In witches, The Indian in the closet, Jaws, Moulin Rouge! and Teenage witch. Also available are Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies, classics like gone With the Wind, White House and 2001: a space odyssey. The complete DC whiteboard, dating back to Superman in 1978, he will join HBO during his first year of operation.