Ali Fazal affirms that it is not easy to be in love

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were married in April this year. But the couple had to postpone their plans due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ali recently shared a throwback image with Richa and joked that it is not easy to be in love.

He wrote: “Sorry Iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh … Ramzaan has been a very introspective month and Eid started praying for everyone and I mean everyone. So … that took time. Love is not that easy … haaaaa … ok, so here is a ‘yeh dekho hum log eid manaaya photo booth moment. Abhi hum pose degaaa .. Eid waala. Eid waala, how are you? To get better. We love you. "Uske baad hum meditates kiya … bahut tagda waala … aisa sunbeam bhejaaa. Kyuke sabka dim light aur dark tunnel ho gaye hai .. toh haan woh that's done. Okay. Ok, so now ? Now, for the pilates section, click the search button on your insta page, 10 rupaye ki lag gayi, ek post toh milega wahaaaan … love and light from us for you. Disappear. Appear, sound. .. camera … action … phirse – Sorry, dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh ……. @therichachadha. "

