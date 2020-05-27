Alexis Skyy calls false news about the report of her violent altercation with Ari Fletcher

%MINIFYHTML5c408f999da9f46652f9fa48ba38abcd13%

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: New York & # 39; debunks the rumor that he had a physical fight with G Herbo's mom in an Atlanta studio early Wednesday morning, May 27.

Up News Info

Alexis Skyy has cleared things up after the report emerged early Wednesday morning May 27 that he had a physical altercation with Ari Fletcher. While she and her nemesis were widely discussed on the internet overnight due to news of their alleged fight, the reality TV star had no idea about that until she woke up later that day.

That's because the fight never really happened. Alexis wrote about the Instagram stories to address the rambling report: "What are they all talking about?", Apparently confused. She denied the rumor of the fight and added: "I woke up to some false news."

Previously, the dispute between Alexis and Ari was reported to have turned into a physical fight on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. According to The Neighborhood Talk, which first came out with the report, "they took out a gun and a knife," and someone was stabbed during the fight. The source, who was said to be close to the two ladies, also claimed that authorities were called to the scene and arrests were made.

Adding more details, MTO News said Alexis was winning the catfight, before Ari pulled out a gun to help his cause. The site added that long guns were previously drawn on both sides, and Ari was about to fire.

However, sources from The Shade Room begin to differ, saying that the altercation was never reduced since Alexis and Ari have not seen each other since the double accommodation they did a few months ago.

However, Alexis and Ari do not have the best relationship story. Her meat originated in February after Alexis was allegedly compared to Ari. Not fond of comments, the "Love and Hip Hop: New YorkStar suggested that it paved the way for women in the game like Ari, while tearing down fans' assumptions that she was trying to imitate her counterpart.

At the time, they exchanged shots on social media and at one point Alexis's daughter was raised from one side to the other. "He's so mad I don't want to be friends with her, is it because I didn't let you eat my butt in Detroit last time?" Ari posted. "Stop talking about how people look and if you have a daughter with disabilities that makes it look normal, God bless her."

Alexis then posted a photo of her with her daughter apparently in response to Ari's jab. "Embrace your daughter, strong," captioned the snap.