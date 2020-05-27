Adam Sandler celebrates the class of 2020 with a related graduation story

Adam Sandler is showing his support for the class of 2020.

%MINIFYHTMLe037ed7fbc1f4656012a28a2a92ac74914% %MINIFYHTMLe037ed7fbc1f4656012a28a2a92ac74914%

On Wednesday Uncut Gems Star turned to social media to give graduates affected by the coronavirus pandemic a heartfelt thanks. Using a photo of himself at his best graduation, Sandler reminded students that his hard work paid off and shared a hilarious but relatable anecdote.

"Hellooooo high school and university class of 2020,quot;, he tweeted. "Holy cow. Very well. You did. You are officially smart. You worked hard and you deserve respect. Sorry, this is a bad time to graduate, but do you know what I did the night of my high school graduation?"

In a second cheepHe continued, "I sat at home with my parents and we all looked at each other as you are doing now. Then the fun began."