Abortion rights groups drop lawsuit for abortion ordinances in Texas cities – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – After some changes, two reproductive rights groups have withdrawn their lawsuit against seven small East Texas cities that had declared abortion rights organizations "criminal organizations,quot; in anti-abortion ordinances that prohibit them from operating within limits. from the city.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas said Tuesday that the lawsuit had accomplished its purpose of forcing cities to revise their ordinances "to allow pro-abortion organizations to operate within cities and stop calling them,quot; criminals "", said Imelda Mejía, spokeswoman. for the Texas ACLU.

The ACLU had filed the lawsuit three months ago on behalf of the Texas Equal Access Fund and the Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity in federal court in Marshall, Texas.

The lawsuit was filed against Waskom, Nápoles, Joaquín, Tenaha, Rusk, Gary and Wells. They are among Texas municipalities that in the past year passed largely symbolic ordinances. None of the cities, which has a population of around 300 to 5,000, have abortion clinics.

The lawsuit noted that ordinances recognize that cities cannot ban abortion under current law. The 1973 decision of the United States Supreme Court Roe v. Wade establishes a national right to abortion. But the lawsuit says the ordinances label the TEA Fund, the Lilith Fund and other abortion rights organizations as "criminal organizations,quot; and unconstitutionally prohibit them from operating in their cities.

The lawsuit also says that the language prohibiting groups from "operating,quot; within cities is so vague that it is unclear what exactly is prohibited.

"While what remains of the ordinances is far from perfect, we have managed to defend our right of our clients and other organizations to freely advocate for abortion care throughout Texas," Mejia said in an email.

Kimberlyn Schwartz, spokeswoman for the anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life, claimed victory on behalf of the cities. However, he acknowledged that “each of the cities voted to amend its ordinances to ensure that the abortion industry had no chance of convincing a judge to present its feeble charges. These amended ordinances removed the strange, but accurate, language that labels certain auxiliary groups – criminal organizations.

