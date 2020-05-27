A person stabbed during the alteration of Ari Fletcher and Alexis Skyy in Atlanta

%MINIFYHTMLb9f68f3501d4b83ffa68a08a1c8aaebb11%

Instagram

G Herbo's baby mom and the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; They have allegedly been involved in a physical altercation in a study in Atlanta, during which a weapon was reportedly drawn.

Up News Info –

Ari Fletcher and Alexis SkyyThe enmity has apparently turned into a physical fight. The two ladies were involved in an altercation early Wednesday morning May 27 at around 2:30 a.m., according to a report.

%MINIFYHTMLb9f68f3501d4b83ffa68a08a1c8aaebb12% %MINIFYHTMLb9f68f3501d4b83ffa68a08a1c8aaebb12%

A source tells The Neighborhood Talk that G Herbo a.k.a Lil herbIt's baby mom and the "Love and Hip Hop: New York"Star had a fight in a studio in Atlanta, where they took out" a gun and a knife. "The source says someone was stabbed, but it is unclear who was injured.

Authorities are also said to have been called to the scene and arrests were made. Neither Ari nor Alexis have addressed the alleged altercation as details of the incident are still scarce.

<br />

Ari and Alexis beef originated in February after Alexis was allegedly compared to Ari. Not fond of the comments, virtual reality TV star VH1 suggested he paved the way for women in the game like Ari, while taking down fans' assumptions that he was trying to imitate his counterpart.

"You're fucking … you're weird if I'm in my own lane, I don't hate anyone, all these trolls tag me saying I'm trying to be like this person," Alexis tweeted. at the time. "Let me clarify something. I love myself, I am beautiful inside and out! I was really humble. I paved the way for these bitches."

%MINIFYHTMLb9f68f3501d4b83ffa68a08a1c8aaebb13%

Without stopping there, she continued, "Sure, it's just one, I remember that. So I guess I'm going to attack someone who uses short white nails. As if you were growing shit in competition with yourself. ** b *** hes I'm done being nice Lexi. "

"You are all unsure that it is sad … I can do what I want with the clothes of my nails," he also said to his enemies. "You all have these evil demons. But that is why I will always be blessed and favored forever because I have no hatred in my heart."

Upon learning of Alexis' complaint on Twitter, Ari replied, "Don't get your hopes up! I wasn't even talking about you, but you fit in. You like my style to be fine. Don't let these fans wear you out. Way? PAVED THE F ** KING WAY FOR WHOM? $ 3500 I could never get into the club. "

They continued to fire at each other and Alexis's daughter was raised at one point back and forth. "He's so mad I don't want to be friends with her, is it because I didn't let you eat my butt in Detroit last time?" Ari posted. "Stop talking about how people look and if you have a daughter with disabilities that makes it look normal, God bless her."

Alexis then posted a photo of her with her daughter apparently in response to Ari's jab. "Embrace your daughter, strong," captioned the snap.