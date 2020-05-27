A man allegedly tried to meet a 14-year-old boy to have sex in a hotel in Martinez – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF) – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced charges Tuesday against a 40-year-old Clayton man who allegedly attempted to meet with a minor for sexual intercourse.

Investigators with the Internet Crime Task Force from various agencies began investigating Clayton resident Daniel Steven Paul after winning that he had been investigated for similar allegations in a foreign country.

Investigators began communicating with Paul by text message, posing as a minor. Then, allegedly, he made an effort to lure what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl to meet him for sexual acts.

Police officers arrested Paul last Wednesday at Hidden Lakes Park in Martinez, where he had allegedly arrived in an effort to have sex with a minor. After his arrest, investigators apparently found condoms and alcohol in his vehicle. Paul was taken to the Martinez Detention Center, where he is being held on $ 250,000 bail.

On Thursday, the district attorney's office imposed multiple charges against Paul, including attempted lewd acts with a minor, illegal communications with a minor, and organizing to meet with a minor for sex.

Detectives and investigators from the Walnut Creek, Martinez, San Ramon, Danville, Pleasant Hill, Concord and Moraga Police Departments, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, the US Secret Service. USA, The US Department of Homeland Security. The Contra Costa County Probation Department and Contra The Costa County District Attorney's Office collaborates with the Internet Crime Task Force on Crimes Against Children in Contra Costa County.

