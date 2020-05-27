A Loon stabbing a bald eagle through the heart is probably a metaphor.

%MINIFYHTML32b2efe76d8abef7e5cfb4c9fefbb17d11%

%MINIFYHTML32b2efe76d8abef7e5cfb4c9fefbb17d12% %MINIFYHTML32b2efe76d8abef7e5cfb4c9fefbb17d12% Image: AP

Nature is healing, and it is as murderous and bloody as ever. Today, let's discuss a common rascal who killed a bald eagle by stabbing him directly in the heart. If this is a metaphor, it seems a little heavy.

To be clear, the attack on the eagle was unprovoked:according to National Geographic, a dead chick was found near the crime scene.

The problem is that both loons and eagles are highly territorial, and until recently, there weren't enough bald eagles around for scientists to witness any skirmish. But in Maine at least, loons and bald eagles go head to head, and the results are dire.

%MINIFYHTML32b2efe76d8abef7e5cfb4c9fefbb17d13%

Despite his ridiculous nameLoons are known to be wild, and will chase anything from Canada geese to ducks and other loons. Danielle D’Auria, a wildlife biologist with the Maine Inland Wildlife Department, said Nat geo that a rascal will dive underwater, then fire "like a torpedo" to stab his opponent. John Cooley, senior biologist with The Loon Preservation Committee in New Hampshire said he has seen a crazy chest bone "riddled with holes. "Very metal.

Eagles were removed from the endangered species list in 2007, and since then, their numbers have been growing at a promising rate in New England and across the country. But while loon populations thrive in some areas, the species is listed as threatened in New Hampshire. yesit turns out that ald eagles have quite appetite for loon chicks, which means some recalibration is going to be on order.

G / O Media may receive a commission

Still, seeing loons and eagles searching for territory is probably one of the best problems facing both species, according to Cooley

"We want natural problems like this to replace human-caused problems like lead fishing gear as a source of mortality," he said. "You know, we live in the day when eagles are the worst thing that rogues have to face."