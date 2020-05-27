A look at the latest updates on COVID-19 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLdbf30d29659b15b224130f9f7ea0296b13%

On Tuesday, there was an increase of 19 deaths from people who had the virus and an additional 16 deaths directly linked to COVID-19 during Monday's counts, although there is a delay in reporting deaths to the state health department, particularly those data of the death certificate. According to state information, there are 367 people hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, the lowest since March 30.

Governor Jared Polis has allowed dinner service in Colorado restaurants to resume today, however, some are not quick to open their doors.

The Colorado Department of Education released new guidelines Tuesday to help school districts prepare to reopen during the fall semester amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but did not confirm that in-person classes will happen.

Here are the updates from May 26.

What's new

With two days notice, Colorado restaurants take different approaches to reopening

Colorado's Automatic Registries Dive After Coronavirus Outbreak

Distance travel in Colorado increased 185% over Memorial Day weekend

Did the hypocrisy go viral? Officials gave bad examples of COVID-19.

Live blog

