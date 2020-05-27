9-year-old Dallas, listed as "Critically Missing Person,quot; by police has been found – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TO UPDATE: Dallas police said at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, Curtis Eatman has been found.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 9-year-old Curtis Eatman.

Police said Eatman was last seen on a white scooter in the 1500 block of Reynoldston Lane around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 26.

Police provided the following description of the boy:

"Black man, 9 years old, 4 & # 39; 09,quot; tall, weighs 70 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Curtis was last seen wearing an unknown color shirt, blue Puma sweatpants, black Champion shoes with white soles and may require assistance. "

Anyone with information should call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.