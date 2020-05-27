9-year-old Dallas, listed as "Critically Missing Person,quot; by police has been found – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
12
<pre><pre>9-year-old Dallas, listed as "Critically Missing Person" by police has been found - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTML514df71b4b9a8a8d95d44f020d51297b13%

TO UPDATE: Dallas police said at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, Curtis Eatman has been found.

%MINIFYHTML514df71b4b9a8a8d95d44f020d51297b14%

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 9-year-old Curtis Eatman.

Police said Eatman was last seen on a white scooter in the 1500 block of Reynoldston Lane around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 26.

%MINIFYHTML514df71b4b9a8a8d95d44f020d51297b15%

Curtis Eatman – missing boy (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Police provided the following description of the boy:

"Black man, 9 years old, 4 & # 39; 09,quot; tall, weighs 70 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Curtis was last seen wearing an unknown color shirt, blue Puma sweatpants, black Champion shoes with white soles and may require assistance. "

Anyone with information should call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here