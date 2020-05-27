6ix9ine appears to threaten Doja Cat after her apology on Instagram Live

%MINIFYHTML77d6f0cc1dbc3cee3ea4e828f525b88d13%

Instagram

The hitmaker & # 39; FEFE & # 39; call the hitmaker & # 39; Say So & # 39; like & # 39; Doja dog & # 39; and says, 'She started with the wrong one', after she went to her number one single with Nicki Minaj on Live.

Up News Info –

6ix9ine apparently offended by following Doja CatShe's Instagram Live in which she addressed the recent controversies surrounding her. The New York City rapper seemed to threaten the Los Angeles-born artist when commenting on Doja & # 39; s Live.

%MINIFYHTML77d6f0cc1dbc3cee3ea4e828f525b88d14% %MINIFYHTML77d6f0cc1dbc3cee3ea4e828f525b88d14%

In the comments section of Doja & # 39; s Live's The Shade Room Instagram post, hitmaker "FEFE" wrote: "It started with the wrong one … give me until tomorrow #canceldoja." She continued to call fellow hip-hop star in a separate comment, "Someone called her her dog Doja."

It's unclear what has irritated 6ix9ine from Doja's statements, but it could have something to do with her heading to her number 1 single with Nicki Minaj, Remix "Say So". In the video posted on Monday, May 25, the raptor "Tia Tamera" said, "Your favorite artist, and there's no judgment, if they care about that? Wonderful. Okay. There's nothing wrong with wanting a number 1 and working. hard to get to that number 1. For me? I don't give like ** t. I just want f ** king to make music. "

%MINIFYHTML77d6f0cc1dbc3cee3ea4e828f525b88d15%

As previously reported, 6ix9ine disagreed with how Billboard counted song sales for the Hot 100 chart. It went so far as to indict Billboard, as well as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber of manipulating the list as the duo of the last two singers "Stuck With U" debuted at n. ° 1, followed by the Doja remix "Say So" at n. ° 2 and "Gooba" of 6ix9ine at n. ° 3.

Meanwhile, during her Live, Doja tackled many things, from accusations of joining racist chat rooms and a video of her ranting about her 4C hair texture. While he admitted that dealing with his hair can be "hard" and "frustrating" at times, he insisted, "It in no way means that I hate my hair. My hair is amazing. I have beautiful hair. Many compliments."

She also defended herself against criticism of her alleged preference for the white man, saying, "Who I love … it's none of your business," and denied that she made fun of him. Beyonce Knowles like Beyonkey "Beyonce is the cream of the crop f ** king. Beyonce is the reason I think I can be who I am," she said. "Beyonce is one of the driving forces of who I am in my career. Beyonce is undeniably talented and every time someone has come for Beyonce, I was there. And that's all I have to say."