$ 500 million needed to provide Internet access to all students – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – The State of California will need at least $ 500 million to ensure that all students across the state have access to the Internet and the technology required for homeschooling during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Wednesday.

According to Thurmond, around 600,000 students in California need a computer or tablet, and up to 400,000 students lack Internet access at home. Thurmond said the state would not discriminate in reaching that total, whether the funds come from a federal stimulus package or philanthropic internet service providers.

"You can break it down into small parts," Thurmond said in a briefing on Wednesday morning about the so-called "digital divide." “That means 100 companies commit at least $ 5 million to help our students have the success they need. We can come in any different way. "

Thurmond praised some companies for the steps they have already taken to help California students gain secure access to the Internet at home and to a computer or tablet.

In March, Verizon and the Los Angeles Unified School District announced a partnership to provide Internet access to all students in the district who do not have it at home. At that time, the district had approximately 100,000 students who did not have access to the Internet.

In the Bay Area, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledged last week to give $ 10 million to a fundraising campaign organized by the City of Oakland, the Oakland Unified School District, the Public Education Fund of Oakland and the Tech Exchange nonprofit to provide Internet and computer access to the district's approximately 50,000 needy students.

"We just need the commitment of the companies to say that these are all of our California children and that we will do whatever we have to do to help them," Thurmond said.

Thurmond said he hopes the state public schools will reopen for in-person classes in August and September with health and safety modifications such as the use of face covers, smaller classes, and a greater distance between desks to prevent the spread of virus.

The state Department of Education plans to announce its school reopening plans in early June, according to Thurmond.

"We have 10,000 schools (in California)," Thurmond said of the state's reopening guide. "There is no one size fits all. … (W) Actually, we've been talking to school districts about orientation so we can gauge it with the work they're doing, with the plans they're making so that we can also address questions you have. "

