4 Minneapolis police officers fired in connection with murder of George Floyd

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired following the leak of the video showing the graphic murder of the unarmed black man, George Floyd, who died after an officer kneeled him in the neck until he was drowned.

He reportedly died in the hospital, despite appearing motionless towards the end of the video after repeatedly telling the officer that he was unable to breathe.

The incident is now being investigated by the FBI.

"I support their decisions one hundred percent," said Mayor Jacob Frey, in a statement on the officers' firing. "It is the right decision for our city. The right decision for our community is the right decision for the Minneapolis Police Department."

Frey also stated that the measure the officer used to stop Floyd was against regulation.

"The technique that was used is not allowed; it is not a technique in which our officers receive training," he said. "And our boss has been very clear on that piece. There is no reason to apply that kind of pressure with one knee to someone's neck."