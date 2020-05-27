Home Entertainment 4 Minneapolis police officers fired in connection with murder of George Floyd

Bradley Lamb
Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired following the leak of the video showing the graphic murder of the unarmed black man, George Floyd, who died after an officer kneeled him in the neck until he was drowned.

He reportedly died in the hospital, despite appearing motionless towards the end of the video after repeatedly telling the officer that he was unable to breathe.

The incident is now being investigated by the FBI.

