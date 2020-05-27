& # 39; Game On! & # 39; Comes to Up News Info with Keegan Michael Key, Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski – Up News Info

Keegan-Michael Key presents the debut episode of Game On! this Wednesday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT as Team Gronk with comedians Bobby Lee and guest Gabriel Iglesias compete against Team Venus with comedian Ian Karmel and professional basketball player J.R. Smith, in a variety of scandalous challenges.

Game On! features Gronk and Venus competing against each other in epic contests, such as kicking a field goal at the Colosseum during a Los Angeles Rams game, a battle of force against the world's strongest man, and a soccer exercise with the musicians Mark McGrath, Coolio and Macy Gray. Tune in Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT for the world premiere of Game On!, only on Up News Info and streaming on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.