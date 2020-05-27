& # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; Star Fernanda Flores dating & # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; Alum Clay Harbor

%MINIFYHTML887709cfce23ffca9fe8f522a16ce24313%

In the new episode of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined & # 39 ;, she is seen having a Zoom date with Clay, during which he asks her if she is interested in having children in the future.

"90 day fiance"star Fernanda Flores reportedly found a new love in Clay harbor. The TLC star revealed in the Monday, May 25 episode of "90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined" that he had a new love interest after having officially divorced Jonathan Rivera.

In the video, Fernanda shared that her new boo might already be familiar to viewers since she has been on "some reality shows." Clay, who previously competed in Becca Kufrinthe season of "High school", then it was introduced.

Fernanda said that she and the 31-year-old woman met through social media and had a date before the Coronavirus pandemic. She seemed to be in love with the former soccer player as he poured himself over his muscular arms and called him "so hot."

She was then seen having a Zoom date with Clay, during which he asked her if she was interested in having children in the future. "I do want children," he said. "If you were to ask me this question when I was just out of my separation, I'd say, 'No, I'll never go out again! I don't believe in men'. But you know, I'm ready to give love a new chance "

The couple also ate and drank wine together during the virtual date. Fernanda also laughed as Clay tried to speak Spanish. Plus, he impressed Fernanda with her salsa dance moves. They ended the date with Fernanda blowing kisses.

Fans were shocked after the reveal. "Fernanda from # 90dayfiance and Clay from #thebachelorette together? That's a weird duo. # 90DayFianceSelfQuarantined," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Wait, wait, wait, wait … Fernanda is dating CLAY DE LA BACHELORETTE?!?!?!?!?! Good heavens, what a cross!" # 90DayFiance #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette, "another confused fan tweeted.