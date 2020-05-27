26 arrested in UK smuggling case related to truck deaths

PARIS – More than two dozen people were arrested in Belgium and France in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese immigrants whose bodies were found in a refrigerated truck in Britain in October, authorities from both countries said on Wednesday.
Prosecutors' offices in Paris and Brussels said the 26 suspects were believed to be part of a broader human trafficking network that had transported not only those found dead in the truck, but several dozen people a day during months.
Most of the trafficked migrants came from Vietnam, including the eight women and 31 men who crossed the English Channel in a container and were discovered on October 23 in an industrial area in Essex, some 40 kilometers east of London, and not far from the ferry terminal where the truck had arrived from Belgium.
"The investigation quickly established the route the victims took before boarding the truck," the Belgian prosecutor's office said in a statement released Wednesday. "Some of them stayed in Belgium before their departure."
None of the suspects has been formally charged and have not been publicly identified. Authorities in Belgium said 11 suspects were Vietnamese and two Moroccan, and that they could appear before an investigating judge.
The 13 suspects in Belgium were detained in safe houses where five migrants were also found, according to Eurojust, a European Union agency that helps coordinate judicial agencies across the bloc.
The French prosecutor's office said most of the detainees there were from France and Vietnam, and that they can be detained for up to 96 hours without being charged.
Many of the people who were found dead in October came from two impoverished provinces in north-central Vietnam, where some refer to those leaving for Europe as "people from the box," a dark echo of the "boat people "who fled the country after the Vietnam War.
The trip that ended in tragedy in October took at least one of them from Vietnam to Russia, then to Ukraine and France, the country where smugglers "received, welcomed and led,quot; most of their victims, according to the prosecutor's office. from Paris, before you embarked on the final leg of your journey.
British authorities have said that Vietnam is one of the main sources of trafficking victims in Britain, where they work in nail salons or factories, and face exploitation and abuse by organized trafficking gangs.
One of the victims, Pham Thi Tra My, 26, was hoping to find a job as a manicurist in London, after her trip from Vietnam took her to Beijing and France.
"Mom, I love you and Dad very much! I'm dying because I can't breathe, "he wrote in a text message to his mother in the early hours of October 23, hours before the bodies were found.
As authorities in France and Belgium continued the case, authorities in Britain and Ireland have moved against several people in recent months. The trucker, Maurice Robinson, 25, has He pleaded guilty to 39 counts of involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to aid illegal immigration, and money laundering.
Another Northern Ireland trucker, 23-year-old Eamon Harrison, accused of handing over the container to Zeebrugge, also faces charges including 39 counts of manslaughter. He is appealing against a request to extradite him from Ireland to Britain.
Ronan Hughes, a 40-year-old owner of a transport company believed to have paid Mr. Robinson to drive the truck, was arrested in Ireland last month and faces 39 counts of manslaughter. Authorities have described Mr. Hughes as the ringleader and are seeking his extradition to Britain.
Belgian authorities said people arrested Tuesday faced up to 15 years in prison and fines ranging from € 1,000 to € 150,000, or $ 1,100 to $ 165,000, per identified victim.