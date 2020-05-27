20 secrets to love 10 things I hate about you

%MINIFYHTMLfa0cb5d9b88459b268614ed96031eef911%

There was a brief discussion of a 11 things I hate about you sequel but a follow-up tonally called 10 things I hate in life it was launched in 2012. It was the protagonist Evan Rachel Wood and Thomas McDonnell like two kindred spirits that meet when they're both trying to commit suicide, and it never came to light.

But director Gil Junger, returning to work with producer Andrew Lazar, started working. "We were open, we wanted a young and fresh cast," Lanz told Vumanity, "but it just so happens that when we started meeting girls, Evan Rachel Wood, like Julia Stiles, simply dazzled all the other actors in terms of talent, in terms of depth and emotion, we decided on it. "

After six screen tests to match Wood to the right person, "we ended up with someone terrific." Lazar called the chemistry between McDonnell and Wood "electrical." They also had Skylar Gray in the role of Letters to Cleo as the presence of cool live music.

However, production stopped in February 2013 when the CEO of Intandem, the UK-based company that funds the film, resigned.

Also by then, Wood was pregnant with her son, who was born in July; The new CEO of Intandem claimed that production was delayed due to her pregnancy, but that it would resume in September. Instead, in June 2014, 10 Things Films sued Wood for breach of contract and $ 30 million, claiming they paid him $ 300,000 and then "apparently changed his mind about wanting to complete the film during main photography, and finally he refused without any legal justification to comply. " contractual obligations and instead choose to abandon the project. "

A Wood representative called that "absurd," stating that Wood was ready to resume work in November 2013, when producers promised they would be ready, but that "they still couldn't act together."