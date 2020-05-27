2 years hospitalized, 4 others injured after falling from a tree branch in San Francisco's Washington Square Park – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML8528b98b816263ac17b44f0e0335e09813%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A large tree branch fell in Washington Square Park from North Beach in San Francisco early Tuesday morning, leaving five people, including a two-year-old boy who was rushed to an area hospital, with minor injuries, according to authorities. said..

San Francisco police confirmed that a large tree branch fell in the park around 5; 30 p.m. and that the branches of the branch hit a group of people. The good news was that the injuries appeared to be minor, police said.

"I heard a crunch from a distance and ran and checked to see if it was a car accident," said witness Stefanie Abrim.

The branch fell near Filbert Street and covered a considerable section of the park.

Police later said that a two-year-old boy was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure and four other people were treated and released at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not provide details of the injuries sustained.

A section of the park was cordoned off with police tape where the limb fell. Emergency responders were seen with a stretcher at the scene.

A witness who was shaken by the incident said "it was a huge explosion,quot; that threw rubble and chips.

"They all ran and picked up the tree branch and asked if there was anyone underneath," the woman told KPIX 5.

"It looks pretty heavy. I think people were trying to lift it. I just saw everyone running around the park and saw some people walking around very concerned. ” Abrim said.

There were still crowds in the park after the incident visible in a video shot by the KPIX 5 teams. There were probably more people in the park than usual, as locals and visitors tried to cool off during the unusually warm night.

KPIX 5 reporter Andria Borba was at the scene and tweeted two images. She said most of the branch fell on a pot and a sidewalk in the park, with only thinner upper branches reaching into the grass. The San Francisco city attorney was expected to arrive and examine the scene with an arborist Tuesday night.

SFPD reports minor injuries. We hope the SF city attorney will momentarily inspect with an arborist. Most of the large branch fell on the pot and the sidewalk; only the thinnest upper branches hit the grass. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/dsAnHE7Aas – Andria Borba (@AndriaKPIX) May 27, 2020

This was not the first time that people have been injured by a falling branch in North Beach Park. In 2016, a 100-pound branch broke a 50-foot-tall pine tree in the park and hit Emma Zhou as she watched her children play. She was paralyzed from the waist down.

His family sued the city of San Francisco for later that year, saying the city's parks department was unable to adequately maintain the Canary Islands pines in Washington Square Park. In 2018, the city paid the family a $ 14.5 million settlement.