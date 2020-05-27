2 killed in accident near Cambridge identified as Abigail and Amy Grabow – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities identified the two people killed earlier this week when a Jeep hit the road and collided with a tree in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 65, just north of Cambridge. A southbound Jeep Gladiator veered through oncoming traffic, continued in a ditch, and crashed into a tree.

Jeep driver Abigail Grabow of St. Paul, 16, and one of the four passengers in the vehicle, Amy Grabow of Grant, 51, died in the accident.

A 12-year-old girl in the Jeep suffered fatal injuries. Emergency teams brought her to Hennepin Healthcare in the Twin Cities for treatment.

Another teenager was unhurt in the accident, and a 44-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

Investigators say everyone in the Jeep was wearing a seat belt.