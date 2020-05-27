2 Hawaiian Falls locations in North Texas reopening on Friday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML582616e1f655638f7119e8759c0b031214% %MINIFYHTML582616e1f655638f7119e8759c0b031214%

Two Hawaiian Falls locations in North Texas will reopen Friday with health and safety guidelines in effect as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The popular water park said its two locations in Roanoke and Mansfield will reopen after Governor Greg Abbott and health officials authorized them on Tuesday.

According to Abbott, water parks will be limited to 25% capacity.

“The CDC widely recognizes that outdoor activity is recommended. The CDC states: "There is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through water used in swimming pools or water play areas," the company said on its website.

The location at The Colony will reopen on June 4, while the Garland location will open on June 5. The Waco location will also open on Friday.

Some of the new guidelines in Hawaiian Falls include: masks for staff, detection of symptoms by staff, frequent sanitation, and separation of tables and chairs.

The company said customers are encouraged to purchase their tickets online to minimize contact. Customers are also encouraged to make purchases in the park with credit or debit cards instead of cash.

The company also announced Wednesday that it would donate more than 2,000 season passes to healthcare workers at the Alliance of Texas Harris Health Methodist Hospital and Mansfield Methodist Medical Center.