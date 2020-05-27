2 assistant chiefs to head Arlington Police Department during national search for Will Johnson replacement – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLb4153af0463bc4b8df1caa8c323164df13%

– The city of Arlington announced Wednesday night that two deputy police chiefs will head the department on a provisional and rotating basis following the retirement of police chief Will Johnson.

Johnson, a 23-year veteran of the Arlington Police Department who has served as the chief of police since 2013, announced his retirement in late April.

As the city conducts a national search for its next boss, Deputy Director Jaime Ayala and Deputy Director Kevin Kolbye will head the department.

"Chiefs Ayala and Kolbye are experienced and knowledgeable leaders, both with strong backgrounds in all areas of police operations," and will serve our community well, "said city manager Trey Yelverton.

Arlington hopes to name a new police chief by September.

Ayala, a 31-year veteran who received the Texas State Medal of Valor, will serve as acting police chief from May 28 to July 31. Kolbye, a 37-year-old police veteran who joined Arlington in 2015 from the FBI, will serve him from August 1 to September 30.

Ayala holds a Bachelor of Speech Communications from the University of Texas at Arlington, a Master of Science in Communication Studies from the Christian University of Texas, and a Teacher of Peace Certificate from the Texas Law Enforcement Commission. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy, the Greater City Police Chief Executive Leadership Institute, and the FBI National Executive Institute.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead such a large workforce and serve such a vibrant community. We will continue our efforts to work with our community partners to keep Arlington safe, ”said Ayala.

Kolbye, a 2019 graduate of the FBI's National Executive Institute, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas Tech University and a Master of Criminal Justice from Tarleton State University. He also attended the FBI's Executive Development Institute, Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management – Navigating Strategic Change, the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP) at Boston University.

“I am honored by this opportunity to lead the men and women of this police department. I look forward to continuing to serve the community with our tradition of excellence, ”said Kolbye.

A community event to celebrate Johnson's service in Arlington is scheduled for June.

Details about the public event will be announced on the City's website at a future date.